kleankin Dimmable Bathroom Mirror with 3 Colours Light, Defogging Film

Not only a bathroom essential, but this kleankin LED mirror is a trendy piece for your everyday place of hygiene. Go bold with its square design - a striking addition for your space. The edge is fitted with an adjustable LED light - use the touch sensor to adjust the brightness and colour between warm white, white and cold white. The anti-fog function means the mirror doesn't become steamy, so you can see your reflection in this makeup mirror, even straight out from the shower.