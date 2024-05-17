kleankin Bathroom Mirror with LED Lights, Anti-fog, 70 x 50cm

Not only a bathroom essential, but this kleankin LED mirror is a trendy piece for your everyday place of hygiene. A smoothly curved modern oval design, this is a modern design. The edge is fitted with an adjustable LED light - use the touch sensor to adjust the brightness and colour between warm white, white and cold white. The anti-fog function means the mirror doesn't become steamy, so you can see your reflection in this makeup mirror, even straight out from the shower.