Marketplace.
image 1 of kleankin Bathroom Mirror with LED Lights, Anti-fog, 70 x 50cm
image 1 of kleankin Bathroom Mirror with LED Lights, Anti-fog, 70 x 50cmimage 2 of kleankin Bathroom Mirror with LED Lights, Anti-fog, 70 x 50cmimage 3 of kleankin Bathroom Mirror with LED Lights, Anti-fog, 70 x 50cmimage 4 of kleankin Bathroom Mirror with LED Lights, Anti-fog, 70 x 50cmimage 5 of kleankin Bathroom Mirror with LED Lights, Anti-fog, 70 x 50cm

kleankin Bathroom Mirror with LED Lights, Anti-fog, 70 x 50cm

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£69.99

£69.99/each

kleankin Bathroom Mirror with LED Lights, Anti-fog, 70 x 50cm
Not only a bathroom essential, but this kleankin LED mirror is a trendy piece for your everyday place of hygiene. A smoothly curved modern oval design, this is a modern design. The edge is fitted with an adjustable LED light - use the touch sensor to adjust the brightness and colour between warm white, white and cold white. The anti-fog function means the mirror doesn't become steamy, so you can see your reflection in this makeup mirror, even straight out from the shower.
Smart touch is convenient to operateAdjustable light brightness and 3 light coloursWith defogging function and memory function

View all Decorative Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here