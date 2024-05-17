kleankin Dimmable Mirror with LED Lights, 3 Colours, Defogging Film

Style and functionality, rolled into one. This kleankin illuminated bathroom mirror is a spot you can see yourself and get ready, anytime. An outer LED lights up the whole of the mirror - change between warm white, white and cool white: use throughout different times of the day. The touch control allows you to adjust the settings easily. Comes with anti-fog function: glass will not mist in humid environments.