Marketplace.
image 1 of kleankin LED Lighted Bathroom Mirror with 3X Magnifying Mirror
image 1 of kleankin LED Lighted Bathroom Mirror with 3X Magnifying Mirrorimage 2 of kleankin LED Lighted Bathroom Mirror with 3X Magnifying Mirrorimage 3 of kleankin LED Lighted Bathroom Mirror with 3X Magnifying Mirrorimage 4 of kleankin LED Lighted Bathroom Mirror with 3X Magnifying Mirrorimage 5 of kleankin LED Lighted Bathroom Mirror with 3X Magnifying Mirror

kleankin LED Lighted Bathroom Mirror with 3X Magnifying Mirror

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£109.99

£109.99/each

kleankin LED Lighted Bathroom Mirror with 3X Magnifying Mirror
Not only does this bathroom mirror with led lights facilitate your morning and evening routines such as skin-care, make-up and shaving, but it also adds a trendy highlight to any space that stands out when guests arrive. Additionally, it is capable of switching light intensity, colour temperature through simple touch, and has a memory function to make your life easier. Let this kleankin bathroom LED mirror accompany you, and create your own relaxing but chic atmosphere.
Small inner 3x magnifying mirror;Outer LED light brightness is adjustable;Handy defog function;

View all Decorative Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here