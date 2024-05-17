kleankin LED Lighted Bathroom Mirror with 3X Magnifying Mirror

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Not only does this bathroom mirror with led lights facilitate your morning and evening routines such as skin-care, make-up and shaving, but it also adds a trendy highlight to any space that stands out when guests arrive. Additionally, it is capable of switching light intensity, colour temperature through simple touch, and has a memory function to make your life easier. Let this kleankin bathroom LED mirror accompany you, and create your own relaxing but chic atmosphere.

Not only does this bathroom mirror with led lights facilitate your morning and evening routines such as skin-care, make-up and shaving, but it also adds a trendy highlight to any space that stands out when guests arrive. Additionally, it is capable of switching light intensity, colour temperature through simple touch, and has a memory function to make your life easier. Let this kleankin bathroom LED mirror accompany you, and create your own relaxing but chic atmosphere.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.