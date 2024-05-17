kleankin Wall Mounted Round LED Bathroom Mirror with 3 Light Colours

Get ready, with the perfect amount of lighting for you - anytime. Bring this kleankin into your bathroom and beyond. A simple and forever-stylish design, it's perfect for all over the home: bathroom, bedroom, hallway and more. Features an outer LED light to illuminate the inner mirror at any time. There are three light colours - white, warm white and cool white - with adjustable brightness, to pick a setting which suits you. A handy memory function to save what you when you turn it back on.