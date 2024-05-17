kleankin Dimmable Bathroom Mirror with LED Lights, 3 Colours

An all-rounder for your home - this kleankin bathroom led mirror. Not only does it come in a stylish round shape, but it's fitted with an outer LED light, with a touch-control, and for bonus points, it has a defog feature: you'll love using this day and night. The light brightness is adjustable - with colours warm white, white and cool white to pick between - you can use this mirror through different times of the day. Wire connected design - must be installed by a trained professional.