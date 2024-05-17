Marketplace.
image 1 of kleankin Dimmable Bathroom Mirror with LED Lights, 3 Colours
image 1 of kleankin Dimmable Bathroom Mirror with LED Lights, 3 Coloursimage 2 of kleankin Dimmable Bathroom Mirror with LED Lights, 3 Coloursimage 3 of kleankin Dimmable Bathroom Mirror with LED Lights, 3 Coloursimage 4 of kleankin Dimmable Bathroom Mirror with LED Lights, 3 Coloursimage 5 of kleankin Dimmable Bathroom Mirror with LED Lights, 3 Colours

kleankin Dimmable Bathroom Mirror with LED Lights, 3 Colours

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£89.99

£89.99/each

kleankin Dimmable Bathroom Mirror with LED Lights, 3 Colours
An all-rounder for your home - this kleankin bathroom led mirror. Not only does it come in a stylish round shape, but it's fitted with an outer LED light, with a touch-control, and for bonus points, it has a defog feature: you'll love using this day and night. The light brightness is adjustable - with colours warm white, white and cool white to pick between - you can use this mirror through different times of the day. Wire connected design - must be installed by a trained professional.
Mirror need to be hardwired into electrics to workSmart touch is convenient to operateAdjustable light brightness and 3 light colours

View all Decorative Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here