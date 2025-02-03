HOMCOM Full Length Wall Mirror with Dimming LED Lights, Smart Touch

This HOMCOM long length wall mirror is a universally great piece. A full-sized piece - you are able to see all of yourself - great for getting ready and checking your outfit. It comes with an outer light: three different colours to switch between (warm white, natural white and cool white), with adjustable brightness: set the light to how you want. The thick glass means a clear reflection, and its break and scatter resistance ensures safety.

For decoration and making your home more spacious Full length design Adjustable LED lighting

Sold by MH STAR UK LTD