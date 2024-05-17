HOMCOM Hollywood Makeup Mirror with Led Light Dimmer Cosmetic Beauty

Be the star of your everyday life with this glamorous Hollywood mirror from HOMCOM. This classic design is a must for every bedroom and dressing space - with its large and clear mirror, surrounded by 12 LED bulbs for the perfect amount of illumination to get ready easily with plenty of light. Each bulb is dimmable and can be set to three different shades - warm white, white and cold white - perfect for day and night use. It's fitted on a base to keep it steady, and is finished with a small middle button for easy operation. Please note, this mirror is powered by USB plug which is included.