BHS Ruched Faux Fur Throw, Natural

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Embrace the natural beauty of the Ruched Faux Fur Throw in earthy natural brown tones, boasting a soft texture and ruched detailing for a touch of elegance. Its neutral colour palette and cosy fabric make it a versatile accessory for any interior decor.

Embrace the natural beauty of the Ruched Faux Fur Throw in earthy natural brown tones, boasting a soft texture and ruched detailing for a touch of elegance. Its neutral colour palette and cosy fabric make it a versatile accessory for any interior decor.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.