BHS Crushed Velvet Throw, Pink

£17.50

BHS Crushed Velvet Throw, Pink
Add a touch of glamour to your decor with the Crushed Velvet Throw in delicate blush, featuring a luxurious crushed velvet fabric that exudes opulence. Drape this throw over your sofa or bed to create a cosy and inviting atmosphere while adding a chic accent to your space.
Ideal for snuggling underLuxury velvet materialDelicate blush hue

