Marketplace.
image 1 of BHS Jumbo Cord Throw with Plain Velvet Backing, Black
image 1 of BHS Jumbo Cord Throw with Plain Velvet Backing, Blackimage 2 of BHS Jumbo Cord Throw with Plain Velvet Backing, Blackimage 3 of BHS Jumbo Cord Throw with Plain Velvet Backing, Blackimage 4 of BHS Jumbo Cord Throw with Plain Velvet Backing, Black

BHS Jumbo Cord Throw with Plain Velvet Backing, Black

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by LITECRAFT GROUP LIMITED

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£45.00

£45.00/each

BHS Jumbo Cord Throw with Plain Velvet Backing, Black
Add a touch of sophistication to your living space with the Jumbo Cord Throw in classic black, featuring a plush velvet backing for extra comfort. Its versatile design and cosy feel make it an essential accessory for any home, looking ideal on any sofa or bed.
Ideal for any sofa or bedPlush velvet textureMonochrome black colour

View all Throws & Blankets

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here