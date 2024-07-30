Marketplace.
image 1 of BHS Microfleece Throw, Black
image 1 of BHS Microfleece Throw, Blackimage 2 of BHS Microfleece Throw, Blackimage 3 of BHS Microfleece Throw, Blackimage 4 of BHS Microfleece Throw, Black

BHS Microfleece Throw, Black

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by LITECRAFT GROUP LIMITED

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£14.00

£14.00/each

BHS Microfleece Throw, Black
Indulge in comfort with our Microfleece Throw, a must-have for cosy evenings at home. Made using ultra-soft microfleece fabric, it provides warmth and snuggly softness in one. Whether draped over your couch or layered on your bed, this throw adds a touch of luxury to your living space. Thanks to its generous size, it's perfect for sharing with a loved one or wrapping up for some solo relaxation time. Choose from a variety of classic colours to match your decor seamlessly. This Microfleece Throw is not just a practical addition but also a stylish one, enhancing the inviting atmosphere of your home.
Comforting microfleece fabricGenerous 140x180cm sizeMonochromatic black colour

View all Throws & Blankets

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here