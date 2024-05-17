HOMCOM 16L Countertop Oven Adjustable Temperature Timer

Whatever the space or size, it's easy to cook a wide variety of food with this HOMCOM countertop oven. Comes with a removable wire rack and cooking tray, with three different holding levels to reposition easily. The heat range, between 100 degrees and 230 degrees, means you can cook at different temps - no unneeded burnt food! the 0-60 minutes timer means it will switch off when you need it to, without being in the same room. Comes complete with tray handle, so you don't have to touch hot metal.