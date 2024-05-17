HOMCOM Countertop Airfryer/Mini Oven 13L, Black

Retro styling for the everyday: this HOMCOM convection oven is a piece to love using and having in your home. The black colour, chrome accents and slight boxy shape gives it an old-school look with a modern twist. Adjust the temperature between 40-220 degree easily, the thermistor control enables fast, precise closed-loop temperature control. With 6 presets in oven mode: fish, cookies, bread, cake, pizza, fermentation, 6 in air fryer mode: bacon, chicken, wings, steak, chips, egg tarts.