HOMCOM Countertop 20L Air Fryer Oven with 17 Presets Black

Retro style for the everyday: this HOMCOM convection oven is a piece to love using and having in your home. The black colour, chrome accents and slight boxy shape gives it an old-school look with a modern twist. Adjust the temperature between 40-220 degree easily, the thermistor control enables fast, precise closed-loop temperature control. With 17 presets-toast, defrost, ferment, chicken, wings, steak, fish, pizza, cookies, chips, bread, cake, dehydrate, popcorn, vegetables, keep warm and air fryer.