HOMCOM Portable Air Cooler, Evaporative Anion Ice Cooling Fan

Keep your cool this summer with this cold air fan from HOMCOM. The portable air cooler comes with ice boxes so you can make the air colder and refreshing. You can change between low, medium and high speeds and adjust between normal, natural and sleep mode to set it how you like. The timer function is useful for using at night time. The evaporative air cooler swings from left to right so it covers a larger area. Buy our portable coolers and enjoy cool!