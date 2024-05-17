HOMCOM 3-in-1 Portable Air Cooler with 4L Water Tank Timer White

Keep your cool, whenever, with this HOMCOM evaporative air cooler. Three functions to switch easily: ventilating, ice cooling and humidifying

add the two ice packs for extra cool air. Switch between the nine settings: Low/medium/high fan settings with normal/natural/sleep modes to find a variation comfortable for you. The 4L tank provides about five hours of use, with the 30-minute intervals so it safely turns off when you need.