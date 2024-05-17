HOMCOM Evaporative Portable Air Cooler Cooling Fan Humidifier

A cool space, whenever you want, thanks to this HOMCOM 15 litre cooler fan. Two ice packs included to make the air even colder - and more refreshing. Nine setting give you plenty to choose from: low/medium/high speed and normal/natural/sleep mode. It also fan ventilates and humidifies - options are endless. Eight-hour timer makes this fan great for when you're sleeping and want a cool atmosphere, but don't want to waste electricity. LED screen with top panel and remote: operate two ways.