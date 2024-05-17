HOMCOM Oscillating Tower Fan Cooling with Ice Pack and Water Tank

A cool wave of air around, whenever you want with this HOMCOM tower fan with remote control. Great for home and offices - comes with various speeds and modes: easy to set to mode which works good for you. A timer to set it to a running cut-off point, this saves electricity and doesn't leave the room fan running on unnecessarily. Control with the control panel or remote, the choice is yours.