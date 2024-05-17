Marketplace.
image 1 of HOMCOM Oscillating Tower Fan Cooling with Ice Pack and Water Tank
image 1 of HOMCOM Oscillating Tower Fan Cooling with Ice Pack and Water Tankimage 2 of HOMCOM Oscillating Tower Fan Cooling with Ice Pack and Water Tankimage 3 of HOMCOM Oscillating Tower Fan Cooling with Ice Pack and Water Tankimage 4 of HOMCOM Oscillating Tower Fan Cooling with Ice Pack and Water Tankimage 5 of HOMCOM Oscillating Tower Fan Cooling with Ice Pack and Water Tank

HOMCOM Oscillating Tower Fan Cooling with Ice Pack and Water Tank

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£69.99

£69.99/each

HOMCOM Oscillating Tower Fan Cooling with Ice Pack and Water Tank
A cool wave of air around, whenever you want with this HOMCOM tower fan with remote control. Great for home and offices - comes with various speeds and modes: easy to set to mode which works good for you. A timer to set it to a running cut-off point, this saves electricity and doesn't leave the room fan running on unnecessarily. Control with the control panel or remote, the choice is yours.
Three speeds and four modes;Ice packs cool down the wind;70Ã‚Â° oscillation movement covers a greater area;

View all Heating & Cooling

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here