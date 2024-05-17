HOMCOM 31'' 3-Speed LED Tower Fan With Remote Controller

Stay cool during those hot summer afternoons and nights with this HOMCOM floor fan. Features 3 variable speed settings and 3 modes, the electric fan meets different cooling needs. The 70-degree oscillation function will direct bring the air flow where you require. 7.5-hour time offers cooling breeze while saving energy. LED panel and remote controller making the operation easier. With a big and heavy-duty base, it could provide additional stability for the tower fan during its operation.