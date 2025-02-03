HOMCOM Tower Fan Cooling with Ionizer, Air Filter, Oscillating, Timer

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Stay comfortably cool during hot Summer afternoons and nights with this tower fan from HOMCOM. There are various settings to change the standing fan up and change it to what you want: low/medium/high speed and normal/natural/sleep mode. It also has ionised technology to make the air extra fresh. 70 degree oscillating movement covers a larger area. The 12 hour timer makes the room fan easy to turn on and off when you want. LED control panel, comes with remote too.

Stay comfortably cool during hot Summer afternoons and nights with this tower fan from HOMCOM. There are various settings to change the standing fan up and change it to what you want: low/medium/high speed and normal/natural/sleep mode. It also has ionised technology to make the air extra fresh. 70 degree oscillating movement covers a larger area. The 12 hour timer makes the room fan easy to turn on and off when you want. LED control panel, comes with remote too.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.