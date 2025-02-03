Marketplace.
image 1 of HOMCOM LED Tower Fan w/ 70 Oscillation 3 Speed 3 Mode LED Panel Black

HOMCOM LED Tower Fan w/ 70 Oscillation 3 Speed 3 Mode LED Panel Black

No ratings yet

Write a review

£38.99

£38.99/each

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

HOMCOM LED Tower Fan w/ 70 Oscillation 3 Speed 3 Mode LED Panel Black
Stay cool during those hot summer afternoons and nights with this HOMCOM floor fan. Features 3 variable speed settings and 3 modes, the electric fan meets different cooling needs. The 70-degree oscillation function will direct bring the air flow where you require. 7.5-hour time offers cooling breeze while saving energy. LED panel and remote controller making the operation easier. With a big and heavy-duty base, it could provide additional stability for the tower fan during its operation.
Features 3 modes and 3 speeds70-degree oscillation function7.5-hour timer
Sold by MH STAR UK LTD

View all Heating & Cooling

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here