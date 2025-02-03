HOMCOM LED Tower Fan w/ 70 Oscillation 3 Speed 3 Mode LED Panel Black

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Stay cool during those hot summer afternoons and nights with this HOMCOM floor fan. Features 3 variable speed settings and 3 modes, the electric fan meets different cooling needs. The 70-degree oscillation function will direct bring the air flow where you require. 7.5-hour time offers cooling breeze while saving energy. LED panel and remote controller making the operation easier. With a big and heavy-duty base, it could provide additional stability for the tower fan during its operation.

Stay cool during those hot summer afternoons and nights with this HOMCOM floor fan. Features 3 variable speed settings and 3 modes, the electric fan meets different cooling needs. The 70-degree oscillation function will direct bring the air flow where you require. 7.5-hour time offers cooling breeze while saving energy. LED panel and remote controller making the operation easier. With a big and heavy-duty base, it could provide additional stability for the tower fan during its operation.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.