Ravensburger Disney Around The World Game

Adventure through the sky! Explore the magical world of Disney as you pilot a hot air balloon. Guide your balloon through six charming Lands and collect Stamps for your passport.

Includes 6piece Jigsaw puzzle board, Bag, 24x Stamp Tokens, 15x Sun cards, 4x Balloon Movers, 1x Cloud Mover, 4x Passport Cards, 1x Die.

Includes realms and characters from Moana, Toy Story, Aladdin, Alice in Wonderland, Cars, and Frozen.

Suitable for ages 4 years and up. Fully complies with all necessary UK and EU testing standards. This product is made of FSC-certified and other controlled material. By choosing this product, you are supporting responsible management of the worlds forests.

Long term quality - Ravensburger has been making products for the hand, head, and heart for over 130 years. Ravensburger games make a great christmas gift or birthday present.