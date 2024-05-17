Monikers The Fuzzies Game

The Fuzzies is a game for 2+ players about creating impossible, gravity-defying towers out of fuzzy little balls

Then, knocking them over like a big clumsy oaf! It's a twist on the classic genre of 'Don't knock over the thing'

You are building a tower out of Fuzzy Balls that inexplicably stick together

Anyone nearby will come over and ask what you re playing! Packs into a super portable container that you can take anywhere

Takes 5 seconds to set up, contains 95 fuzzies, 30 cards, 1 rulebook, 1 container with lid, 1 tweezers