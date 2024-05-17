Marketplace.
Monikers The Fuzzies Game

Monikers The Fuzzies Game

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by HOWLEYS LIMITED

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£19.99

£19.99/each

Monikers The Fuzzies Game
The Fuzzies is a game for 2+ players about creating impossible, gravity-defying towers out of fuzzy little ballsThen, knocking them over like a big clumsy oaf! It's a twist on the classic genre of 'Don't knock over the thing'You are building a tower out of Fuzzy Balls that inexplicably stick togetherAnyone nearby will come over and ask what you re playing! Packs into a super portable container that you can take anywhereTakes 5 seconds to set up, contains 95 fuzzies, 30 cards, 1 rulebook, 1 container with lid, 1 tweezers

View all Games & Puzzles

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here