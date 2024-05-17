Games Hub Arcade Games Tabletop Cosmic Pinball Game

Take off on a cosmic journey with this two-in-one pinball game set. Featuring two unique game boards with captivating space designs, the possibilities are endless.

The Cosmic Pinball Game is designed for tabletop play, making it a perfect addition to family game nights or a must-have for playdates and parties.

Compact and portable, Measures 38cm in length, 24.2cm in width, and 4cm in height, making it easy to set up and store when not in use.

This space-themed pinball game is tailored for kids aged 5 and up, ensuring safe and exciting gameplay for young astronauts in training.