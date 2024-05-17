M.Y. Traditional Games Ludo

A traditional game for the whole family, young and old can pit their wits against once another with a classic game of Ludo!

Try to get all of your pegs home before the other players, but be careful! If another player catches one of your pegs, they send it back to the beginning. First player to get all of their pieces home wins!

The M.Y Ludo Set contains all of the pieces required and the fold up board means it's simple open up - and just as simple to store!

The M.Y Ludo game is great for 2-4 players.