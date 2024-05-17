Scrabble Travel Card Game

Classic Scrabble Cards from Ideal

The fast, fun way to make every word count

Three fun ways to play the world's favourite word game - with cards!

Classic - make the best words you can from the cards in your hand and get high scores with Double and Triple Word Cards.

Forfeit - with new Action Cards you can choose to increase your score... or take points away from another player!

Rummy - race to match a different target in each of ten rounds... but be quick, or miss out on the points!

The ideal gift for Scrabble fans and wordsmiths

Suitable for ages 10+

For 2-4 players