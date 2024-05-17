Marketplace.
Scrabble Travel Card Game

Scrabble Travel Card Game

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by HOWLEYS LIMITED

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£14.39

£14.39/each

Scrabble Travel Card Game
Classic Scrabble Cards from IdealThe fast, fun way to make every word countThree fun ways to play the world's favourite word game - with cards!Classic - make the best words you can from the cards in your hand and get high scores with Double and Triple Word Cards.Forfeit - with new Action Cards you can choose to increase your score... or take points away from another player!Rummy - race to match a different target in each of ten rounds... but be quick, or miss out on the points!The world's favourite word game - with cards!Three fun ways to play.The ideal gift for Scrabble fans and wordsmithsSuitable for ages 10+For 2-4 players

View all Games & Puzzles

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here