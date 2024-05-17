Pokemon TCG: Meowscarada ex or Quaquaval ex Deluxe Battle Deck

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

A Deluxe Challenge for Your Opponent! The new Pok mon TCG: Deluxe Battle Decks offer a step up for players who are ready for a challenge, with more advanced strategies and additional power cards. Each 60-card deck includes 3 foil cards and everything you need to play right away. Let the deluxe battle begin!

Includes only 1 Deluxe Battle Deck. Selection is random. A Deluxe Challenge for Your Opponent! The new Pok mon TCG: Deluxe Battle Decks offer a step up for players who are ready for a challenge, with more advanced strategies and additional power cards. Each 60-card deck includes 3 foil cards and everything you need to play right away. Let the deluxe battle begin! Pok mon TCG: Deluxe Battle Deck Includes: 1 ready-to-play 60-card deck 1 single-player playmat 1 set of damage counters 1 large metallic coin 2 condition markers 1 deck box 1 strategy sheet 1 code card to play this deck online

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.