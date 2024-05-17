Pokemon Trick Or Trade BOOster Bundle

Spooky Surprises Lurk Inside!

Share Pok mon fun and excitement on the spookiest night of the year with a bundle of BOOster packs!

The Trick or Trade BOOster Bundle contains plenty of goodies for trick-or-treaters.

Inside you ll find 40 mini packs.

Each pack containing three colourful cards from the Pok mon Trading Card Game.