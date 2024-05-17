Pokemon TCG: Astral Radiance Build and Battle Stadium

Build two decks from a powerful set of components ”and then play right away, with this two-player Build & Battle Stadium set!

Each Pok mon Trading Card Game: Sword & Shield ”Astral Radiance Build & Battle Stadium contains a massive set of cards, including two Build & Battle Boxes, one for you and one for a friend.

Each Build & Battle Box holds four booster packs and a 40-card deck, which includes an exclusive foil card ”you can play these decks as-is right out of the box, or enhance them with cards from the boosters!

Get ready to face your opponents with the Pok mon TCG: Sword & Shield ”Astral Radiance Build & Battle Stadium!

Contains:

2 individual Build & Battle Boxes, each containing a 40-card ready-to-play deck

Each deck includes 1 of 4 unique foil cards

12 total Pok mon TCG: Sword & Shield ”Astral Radiance booster packs

121 Pok mon TCG Energy cards

6 damage-counter dice

1 competition-legal coin-flip die

2 acrylic condition markers

A collector's box to hold everything