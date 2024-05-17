Marketplace.
Pokemon TCG: Astral Radiance Build and Battle Stadium

Pokemon TCG: Astral Radiance Build and Battle Stadium

Pokemon TCG: Astral Radiance Build and Battle Stadium
Build two decks from a powerful set of components ”and then play right away, with this two-player Build & Battle Stadium set!Each Pok mon Trading Card Game: Sword & Shield ”Astral Radiance Build & Battle Stadium contains a massive set of cards, including two Build & Battle Boxes, one for you and one for a friend.Each Build & Battle Box holds four booster packs and a 40-card deck, which includes an exclusive foil card ”you can play these decks as-is right out of the box, or enhance them with cards from the boosters!Get ready to face your opponents with the Pok mon TCG: Sword & Shield ”Astral Radiance Build & Battle Stadium!Contains:2 individual Build & Battle Boxes, each containing a 40-card ready-to-play deckEach deck includes 1 of 4 unique foil cards12 total Pok mon TCG: Sword & Shield ”Astral Radiance booster packs121 Pok mon TCG Energy cards6 damage-counter dice1 competition-legal coin-flip die2 acrylic condition markersA collector's box to hold everything

