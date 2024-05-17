Marketplace.
Pokémon TCG: Origin Forme Palkia Vstar League Battle Deck

Open a Star Portal to gather power and unleash a Subspace Swell with Origin Forme Palkia VSTAR!This Pok mon VSTAR is yours in this powerful, League-ready deck for skilled Trainers and Pok mon TCG players.Includes 1 full, playable 60-card deck loaded with power cards: 3 foil cards featuring Origin Forme Palkia V, 2 foil cards featuring Origin Forme Palkia VSTAR, and 1 foil card featuring Radiant Greninja.You will also get 1 deck box, 2 coin condition markers, 6 damage-counter dice and 1 competition-legal coin-flip die, 1 acrylic VSTAR marker, 1 strategy sheet, and a code card for Pok mon TCG Live.With a well-tuned set of Pok mon and Trainer cards, this League Battle Deck puts together all the elements to support you in your next match!

