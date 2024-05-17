Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet Paldea Evolved Elite Trainer Box

Energy surges as new powers awaken and perilous legends are revealed!

First partners Meowscarada ex, Skeledirge ex, and Quaquaval ex have evolved to take the stage with mesmerizing magic, song, and dance. The Pok mon TCG: Scarlet & Violet ”Paldea Evolved expansion also features more Tera Pok mon ex from the Paldea region.

Includes 1 full-art foil promo card featuring Pikachu, 65 card sleeves featuring Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly, 45 Pok mon TCG Energy cards, a player s guide to the Scarlet & Violet “ ”Paldea Evolved expansion, and 9 Pok mon TCG booster packs (each Pok mon TCG: Scarlet & Violet ” Paldea Evolved booster pack contains 10 cards and 1 Basic Energy, with 3 guaranteed foil cards per booster.)

You also get 6 damage-counter dice, 1 competition-legal coin-flip die, 2 plastic condition markers, a collector s box to hold everything, with 4 dividers to keep it organized, and a code card for Pok mon TCG Live.

The Elite Trainer Box has everything you need to launch your Pok mon TCG gameplay to new heights!