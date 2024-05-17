Jan Van Haasteren Darts 1000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle

Darts is the title of this Jan van Haasteren 1000 piece jigsaw puzzle and, as with all of his illustrations, you are sure to find this puzzle extremely enjoyable while laughing at all of the individual illustrations. The finished puzzle image captures a highly comical scene at the darts, but as with every Jan van Haasteren puzzle, not everything is going to plan with the extremely sport as you can imagine darts are flying all over the place but not just at the dart board! To give you a taste of the humour in this puzzle, you can see an octopus underneath someone s table cloth which would come as a big surprise, while on the other side of the room a Native American has fired a dart using a bow and arrow! If this small taster of the illustrations in this 1000 piece puzzle sounds like your cup of tea, then don t miss out on the fun of piecing this puzzle together because there are many more hilarious illustrations to be enjoyed. This 1000 piece Jan van Haasteren jigsaw puzzle is the perfect starter for puzzlers who may have never pieced together a JVH jigsaw puzzle before - or it is a nice addition to loyal JVH fans collections. The finished size of a 1000 piece puzzle measures 68 x 49cm (approximately) and the entire jigsaw puzzle has been produced using a high quality cardboard to ensure every jigsaw piece maintains its original shape during use and has a poster-like finish. Most of Jan's fans will immediately search for his trademark - the shark's fin - featured in every puzzle. But you can also look for Jan's other favourites - Saint Nicholas, The Hands, The Dentures and a self-portrait of Jan - that can be seen in nearly all of his puzzles. But if you have never puzzled a Jan van Haasteren before, then you can be sure to look out for these things.



Safety Information:

Warning. Not suitable for Children under 3 years.