Ravensburger Pokemon XXL 100 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle
High quality 100 piece cardboard jigsaw puzzle with Extra Large pieces. The finished puzzle measures 49 x 36 cm when complete. Suitable for ages 6 years and up. Made from strong premium grade cardboard, with linen finish print to minimise glare on puzzle image.
At Ravensburger we have over 100 years worth of experience in the manufacture of puzzles. Not only do we make the best selection of puzzles, we also pride ourselves on having the highest quality.
Individual pieces are stamped with such precision that a quiet "click" can be heard when one piece is inserted in the other - this phenomenon is so unique that we have given it its own name Softclick Technology. Our puzzles are made using unique punching templates and punching tools, which are hand-crafted with watchmaker precision to ensure the greatest possible accuracy and variety of the puzzle pieces.
Safety Information:
Warning. Not suitable for Children under 3 years.
|Type
|Card game
|Power required
|No
|Maximum number of players
|6
|Suitable for (age)
|6-8 years
|Minimum number of players
|1
