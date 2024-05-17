Marketplace.
Top Gear Fastest Lap The Official Board Game

Top Gear Fastest Lap The Official Board Game

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by HOWLEYS LIMITED

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£9.99

£9.99/each

Top Gear Fastest Lap The Official Board Game
PLAY YOUR FAVOURITE GAME SHOW AT HOME. Bring home the nation's favourite game show and battle head-to-head with your family and friends in the race to reach £1 million. Game is suitable for 2 or more players, aged 14+.RACE TO REACH THE MILLION POUND QUESTION. Relive classic moments from the show and tackle the ICONIC money ladder using only your wits and digital LIFELINES accessed via scannable QR code. (*phone not included).IS THAT YOUR FINAL ANSWER? Risk it all to reach the top! Will you phone a friend? Ask the audience? or ask your host? But WATCH OUT! Get a question wrong and you fall back down the money ladder to your closest safe haven.SPECIAL EDITION FEATURES. This special edition of the game gives you exclusive access to digital features which are not available on the standard version of the game. Exclusive digital features are not essential for gameplay.SEE MORE FROM GINGER FOX GAMES. Our creative team has been making legendary games and puzzles since 2007. We specialise in fun and innovative games, all with a little twist of ingenuity. Visit our storefront to see more.

View all Games & Puzzles

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here