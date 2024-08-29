Wasgij Original 1000 Piece Jigsaw Original 34 A Piece of Pride

A Piece of Pride is the title of this fantastic Wasgij Original 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzle. The scene finds the colourful Pride parade in full swing, but what could possibly have caught the attention of the gleeful granny at the crossing? Wasgij Original is the puzzle concept where you must use your imagination and clues provided to piece together not what you see on the box, but what the people on the box see! The finished size of the puzzle measures 68 x 49 cm (approximately), and the jigsaws have been produced using high-quality recycled board and precision die-cutting techniques to ensure every jigsaw piece maintains its original shape time and time again. So why is Wasgij so popular? With traditional jigsaws, you build the exact image that s shown on the box. With Wasgij, you must build an image that s different from that shown on the box. Although we give a few clues, Wasgij challenges you to use your imagination. Put that together with great drawings and pictorial humour, and it is no surprise that Wasgij has topped the jigsaw puzzle charts for so many years.