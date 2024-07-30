Ravensburger European Map, Quirky Circus 500 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle

Inspired by the odd times of lockdown, PABUKU have developed this amazing European map, based on a vintage map dating from 1841, and given a œCircus theme. Using their signature style they have created a very colourful, openminded, cheerful map, sending loving thoughts across a quirky and unexpected Europe. Let this puzzle help you escape from the pressures of the day - create some mindful moments and imagine some wonderful journeys and adventures! A lovely European World Map Puzzle Includes in-box leaflet with artist information and additional puzzle picture for easy reference! Our 500 piece jigsaws are crafted with premium quality and measure 49 x 36cm when complete. Great for Adults and ideal puzzles for Children 10 years old and up. Bestselling puzzle brand worldwide - With over 1 billion puzzles sold, our jigsaw puzzles make ideal gifts for women, great gifts for men and fit perfectly on our puzzle board. Our puzzles use an exclusive, extra-thick cardboard combined with our fine, linen structured paper to create a glare-free puzzle image and give you the best experience possible. Positively Puzzling - From fun family times together to long term health benefits and day-to-day mindful moments, there are so many positives about the humble Jigsaw! They make a great birthday gift or smashing Christmas gift