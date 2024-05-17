Marketplace.
Superetro Retro Metal Jacks Game with 10 Jacks and 2 Bouncy Balls
The game of Skill and Dexterity from SupeRetro Sometimes called Jacks and sometimes Fivestones, this game is still a favourite in the playground. This game is as traditional as they come, throughout history, kids in virtually every culture on the globe have played some version of this game. Kids in ancient Egypt played "knucklebones" with sheep toe bones. It contains 10 Jacks stars and 2 bouncy balls. Jacks is a traditional game of skill and hand eye coordination played by one person at a time and having as many as players in the game. There are many ways to play this game, the best is to place the Jacks stars on the ground and whilst bouncing the ball endeavour to pick up one star, then two stars, then three and so on. Suitable for age 3+ years. Size of the box : 11 x 6 x 4 cm.

Safety Information:
Warning. Not suitable for Children under 3 years.

