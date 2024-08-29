Wasgij Original 38 Market Meltdown

Market Meltdown! is the title of this hilarious Wasgij Original 38 1000-piece puzzle, where we are transported to a Dutch cheese market that s busier than it s ever been. Locals and tourists alike are gathering to purchase some local delicacies - even the dark clouds can't dampen their spirits! Luckily for them, the sun has broken through the gloom and started to shine brightly on the market stalls below, but why does the sudden change in weather take everyone by surprise? What has the cheesemonger seen that's stopped him in his tracks? That is the image you need to puzzle. Wasgij Original is the puzzle concept where you must use your imagination and clues provided to piece together not what you see on the box, but what the people on the box see!