Marketplace.
Wasgij Original 38 Market Meltdown

Wasgij Original 38 Market Meltdown

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by HOWLEYS LIMITED

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£13.66

£13.66/each

Wasgij Original 38 Market Meltdown
Market Meltdown! is the title of this hilarious Wasgij Original 38 1000-piece puzzle, where we are transported to a Dutch cheese market that s busier than it s ever been. Locals and tourists alike are gathering to purchase some local delicacies - even the dark clouds can't dampen their spirits! Luckily for them, the sun has broken through the gloom and started to shine brightly on the market stalls below, but why does the sudden change in weather take everyone by surprise? What has the cheesemonger seen that's stopped him in his tracks? That is the image you need to puzzle. Wasgij Original is the puzzle concept where you must use your imagination and clues provided to piece together not what you see on the box, but what the people on the box see!

View all Puzzles

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here