M.Y. 2 in 1 Traditional Board Game Set Snakes & Ladders and Ludo

2 traditional children's games for 2 to 4 players, beautifully illustrated with traditional retro look in a beautiful presentation gift box. Get two classic board games dating back well over 1000 years in this board game value pack. The goal in each of the games is to get to the end before your friends do! This board game is perfect for young children who are developing their ability to count as well as their hand-eye coordination. Double-sided board for two classic games in one. Full instructions for each one are included in the package. Double-sided board measures 36 x 36 cm opened and 18 x 18 cm folded.