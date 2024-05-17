Hamilton Beach Juicer, Mixer & Grinder

America's number 1 small kitchen appliance brand with over 100 years innovation in hotels, restaurants, cafes and homes.

Designed and engineered in India & USA to solve your daily kitchen challenges, 5 year total product warranty covers both motor and entire product.

Tackle toughest ingredients with ease; 1400 watt rated commercial-grade motor grinds everything to perfection with triple motor overload protection for continuous operation.

Keep kitchen mess free; the shatterproof Tritan lids with robust sealing gaskets and locking tabs prevent leakage from top of jar whilst the double ball bearing cutter assembly prevents leakage from bottom.

Safety ensured; the double interlock requires the jar and lid to be in place for the blade to spin plus the auto braking system stops the blade within 2 seconds if lid is disturbed; handle secure.

Included components: mixer, grinder, blender, 3 jars and 3 lids