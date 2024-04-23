Tefal Access Steam Pocket Handheld Garment Steamer

Refresh clothes quickly and easily with the Tefal Access Steam Easy handheld clothes steamer. Designed for an easy life, this 1400W clothes steamer blasts out 25g of steam a minute – plenty of power for some seriously speedy crease removal. And it's ready to use in just 15 seconds. Handy if you spot a crease as you head out the door. No waiting and no ironing board. This Tefal steamer includes a nifty door hook for convenient steaming anywhere. Just pop it over a door, hang up your clothes, and steam away.

Door hook accessory for use anywhere.