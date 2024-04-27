Tefal Express Airglide Steam Generator Iron

Cut up to 30 minutes off your ironing time by upgrading your steam iron to the super-powerful Tefal Express Airglide Steam Generator Iron. With a generous 6.6 bar pressure producing a continuous steam output of 120g/min – up to 3 x more than a traditional steam iron – the 2800W Express Airglide delivers perfect results, fast. And tough creases don't stand a chance against its impressive 450g boost.

Get perfect results faster and easier using powerful steam.