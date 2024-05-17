Gastroback Bistro Oven Bake & Grill

9 programs: ideal for toasting, baking, roasting, grilling and defrosting – especially quick and easy preparations of pizzas, casseroles, chips, bread, cakes, biscuits, meat, fish or poultry dishes

5 functions: top heat, bottom heat, top and bottom heat, convection, roasting spit

Custom program function, temperature & time are programmable, e.g. prepare favourite pizza: Use the top and bottom heat setting and bake at 200 °C for 20 minutes until golden brown

Including roasting spit for grilled chicken, kebabs etc and 30cm pizza stone

3 rack levels for different dishes and quantities

Including baking tray, oven grid, pizza stone and roasting spit

26L capacity with a non-stick coated interior, oven light and non-slip feet

Illuminated sensor-touch display – shows programme, function, cooking time and temperature

Included components: tray handle