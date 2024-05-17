Marketplace.
Gastroback Bistro Oven Bake & Grill

Gastroback Bistro Oven Bake & Grill
9 programs: ideal for toasting, baking, roasting, grilling and defrosting – especially quick and easy preparations of pizzas, casseroles, chips, bread, cakes, biscuits, meat, fish or poultry dishes5 functions: top heat, bottom heat, top and bottom heat, convection, roasting spitCustom program function, temperature & time are programmable, e.g. prepare favourite pizza: Use the top and bottom heat setting and bake at 200 °C for 20 minutes until golden brownIncluding roasting spit for grilled chicken, kebabs etc and 30cm pizza stone3 rack levels for different dishes and quantitiesIncluding baking tray, oven grid, pizza stone and roasting spit26L capacity with a non-stick coated interior, oven light and non-slip feetIlluminated sensor-touch display – shows programme, function, cooking time and temperatureIncluded components: tray handle
9 Programs26L CapacityTouch Display

