Pokemon TCG: League Battle Deck Shadow/Ice Calyrax

You will receive, at random, one Calyrex VMAX League Battle Decks featuring either Ice Rider Calyrex or Shadow Rider Calyrex. Selection of specific decks is not available.

Each Pok mon TCG: Calyrex VMAX League Battle Deck includes 1 full, playable 60-card deck loaded with power cards, 3 foil cards featuring Ice Rider Calyrex V or Shadow Rider Calyrex V, and 3 foil cards featuring Ice Rider Calyrex VMAX or Shadow Rider Calyrex VMAX.

You will also receive 1 deck box, 2 coin condition markers, and 1 Pok mon TCG rulebook.

This also comes with 6 damage-counter dice and 1 competition-legal coin-flip die

You will also receive a Quick Guide to unlock the strategies within and a code card to unlock this deck in Pok mon Trading Card Game Live.