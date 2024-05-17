Jumbo Stratego Original

This item is Stratego Original by Falcon. Stratego Original. Stratego is a game full of adventure and surprises. You have an army of 40 pieces of varying rank. You are the commander in chief. Your task is to take your opponents flag while defending your own.



First of all device a secret formation for your pieces. Obviously your opponent must not know how you plan to defend your flag. But you must also ensure that your formation provides opportunities for attack. Then the Stratego fight begins. You sound out your opponents strength. Is your information really strong enough? Yes! Then its time for a decisive attack.



Safety Information:

Warning. Not suitable for Children under 3 years.