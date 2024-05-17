Mattel Games Uno Iconic Assortment 1 Supplied at Random

The UNO card game is celebrating 50 Years of Being Wild, with a series celebrating each decade from the 1970s to the present!

The game that brings people together for fast-paced fun and unpredictable twists has never been so nostalgic! Game play is like the classic UNO game, and when a player is down to one card, they must yell, "UNO!" dig it!

The '70s edition of the matching card game has a groovy look, with a beige background and muted colours reflecting a design trend of the era. The Eœ80s edition has an intense neon metallic look and black background inspired by the early computers and video games of the era. The Eœ90s edition of everyone's favourite matching card game has a soft pastel colour palette and gridded look reflecting the totally tubular era. The 2000s edition of everyone's favourite matching card game has a computer look inspired by the tech era. This 2010s edition has an emoji-filled deck of bright colours inspiredby the decade.

Contents: 1 x UNO Iconic Card Game

Decades include 70s, 80s, 90s, 00s and 10s

The deck can handle 2 to 10 players at a time!

Ages 7 years and older