Pokemon TCG: Trainers Toolkit 2021

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Everything You Need to Build a Powerful Deck! Turn your card collection into playable, fun, and winning Pokémon Trading Card Game decks! Inside this box, you’ll find a plethora of Trainer cards and Energy cards, plus a Deck Builder’s Guide to putting them all together to create a deck that showcases your best Pokémon! You’ll find everything you need to help you make the choices every deck builder faces: More big Pokémon? More strategic Trainer cards? How much Energy is too much? Steer a course for completely new decks, original combos, and all the fun of head-to-head competition with the Pokémon TCG: Trainer’s Toolkit! The Pokémon TCG: Trainer’s Toolkit includes: - More than 50 useful cards to power up your decks, including dozens of Trainer cards and 2 copies of Crobat V - More than 100 Energy cards, including Special Energy - 4 Pokémon TCG booster packs to expand your collection - 65 card sleeves to protect your deck - A Deck Builder’s Guide - A complete Pokémon TCG rulebook - A set of 7 tournament-legal dice - 2 condition markers - A code card for the Pokémon TCG Online

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.