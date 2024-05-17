Mookie Kazooloo DMX Board Game

Open up another dimension by scanning the Kazooloo disk with your smartphone or tablet and battle against creatures and monsters, but be careful because they will fight back if you don t keep moving.



Kazooloo brings monsters to life in your own bedroom as they clamber across the floor and onto your furniture, simply download the Kazooloo app onto your smartphone or tablet, scan the board and prepare for combat.



Become immersed in the Kazooloo world as it blends seamlessly with our own reality, leaving you unsure as to what is real and what isn t. With 3 different game modes and loads of levels, only the best can conquer the world of Kazooloo.



Collect gems along the way by completing the levels and finishing your enemy off in style to unlock bigger and better weapons. Kazooloo uses augmented reality to bring a fantasy world to life with creatures appearing right in front of you.



Shoot using your tablet to battle through levels, however the creatures will attack back so move quickly around your room to avoid their fire. Compatible with Apple and Android devices.



Safety Information:

Warning. Not suitable for Children under 3 years.