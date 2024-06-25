Marketplace.
Kazooloo Vortex Board Game

Kazooloo Vortex Board Game

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by HOWLEYS LIMITED

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£8.99

£8.99/each

Kazooloo Vortex Board Game
Open up another dimension by scanning the Kazooloo disk with your smartphone or tablet and battle against creatures and monsters, but be careful because they will fight back if you don t keep moving.

Kazooloo brings monsters to life in your own bedroom as they clamber across the floor and onto your furniture, simply download the Kazooloo app onto your smartphone or tablet, scan the board and prepare for combat.

Become immersed in the Kazooloo world as it blends seamlessly with our own reality, leaving you unsure as to what is real and what isn t. With 3 different game modes and loads of levels, only the best can conquer the world of Kazooloo.

Collect gems along the way by completing the levels and finishing your enemy off in style to unlock bigger and better weapons. Kazooloo uses augmented reality to bring a fantasy world to life with creatures appearing right in front of you.

Shoot using your tablet to battle through levels, however the creatures will attack back so move quickly around your room to avoid their fire. Compatible with Apple and Android devices.

Safety Information:
Warning. Not suitable for Children under 3 years.

View all Games & Puzzles

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here